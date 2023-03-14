An inmate at the state prison in San Luis is being sought by police after escaping from work detail at a city park.
The inmate has been identified at Jonathan Perryman, 46.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
An inmate at the state prison in San Luis is being sought by police after escaping from work detail at a city park.
The inmate has been identified at Jonathan Perryman, 46.
San Luis police spokesman Lt. Marco Santana said Perryman was part of a work detail made up of trustee prisoners doing cleanup work at Joe Orduno Park, 965 Park Ave., when he escaped during a restroom break at about 10 a.m.
The prisoner was part of an outside work crew program sent outside the prison in San Luis to perform duties as part of their community service, he said.
"It's been successful in the past," he said. "This is the first time I've heard about an inmate escaping."
San Luis High School and San Luis campuses of the Gadsden Elementary School District were placed on lockdown this morning while police continued their search for Perryman.
Santana said Perryman has blue eyes and a large tattoo on his neck.
"We contacted the schools surrounding the area. My understanding they all did go on lockdown," Santana said.
The Yuma Union High School District said the lockdown would remain in place at San Luis High School but that students would be released from class on their regular schedules. Students uncomfortable walking home are allowed to remain on campus, the district said.
Gadsden district officials were not immediately available for comment.
According to Somerton Police, Perryman was spotted at the Somerton Catholic Church, 310 E. Spring St., in the afternoon. Somerton police advised people to be on the lookout, and noted he was now wearing a gray hoodie and faded black jeans, and was on foot.
Somerton School District put its schools on a soft lockdown, and advised parents to not come to the schools.
"We will advise when students get released," the district said in a social media post.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections website, Perryman was sentenced on Nov. 16, 2022, out of Maricopa County for misconduct involving weapons, which occurred on July 26, 2019.
He was classified as a minimum risk at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Yuma La Paz Unit, with a projected eligible release date of Jun. 3, 2026.
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 84F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.