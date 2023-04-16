The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will kick off the Monday meeting by welcoming Dulce María Valle Álvarez, the new Mexico consulate in Yuma, which will be followed by several presentations.

Crystal Figueroa, executive director of the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, will update the supervisors on YMPO’s activities. Veronica Garcia, grants administrator, will share information about Yuma County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program activities, closeout and success stories.

