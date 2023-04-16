The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will kick off the Monday meeting by welcoming Dulce María Valle Álvarez, the new Mexico consulate in Yuma, which will be followed by several presentations.
Crystal Figueroa, executive director of the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, will update the supervisors on YMPO’s activities. Veronica Garcia, grants administrator, will share information about Yuma County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program activities, closeout and success stories.
In a presentation on American Rescue Plan Act Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund Public Lands funds for fiscal year 2023/24, the departments of Engineering and Public Works will highlight the road maintenance and capital improvement projects completed in 2022/23 and the current budget challenges for 2023/24.
The supervisors are expected to award a $7.3 million contract for the construction of Interstate 8 North Frontage Road, from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road, and Los Amigos and Southern Sands Drainage and Pavement Improvements to DPE Construction.
The supervisors will also consider a contract with the Arizona Department of Corrections for the provision of inmate labor for maintenance of county roads, repair and maintenance of vehicles, and retention basin and landscape maintenance for a period of five years. The county’s Public Works will pay for inmate labor at the rate of 50¢ per hour for each inmate provided.
As the Housing Governing Board, the supervisors will conduct a public hearing to receive public comment on the Yuma County Housing Department Public Housing Agency Annual Plan, Family Self-Sufficiency Action Plan, Section 8 Administration Plan and Admission and Continued Occupancy Policy and might possibly adopt a resolution approving submission of the plans and comments received.
In addition, the supervisors will hold a public hearing and possibly take action on a request to rezone a 15,000-square-foot parcel, located on the south side of Columbia Avenue 800 feet east of Center Street in Yuma, from Manufactured Home Subdivision-10,000 Square Feet Minimum and Low Density Residential-20,000 Square Feet Minimum to Manufactured Home Subdivision-6,000 Square Feet Minimum. The intent is to split the subject property into two parcels to allow for residential development.
The agenda also calls for updates on state and federal legislative issues.