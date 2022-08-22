Brunch and Ballots

Instituto and partner RAZE/RAZA held a “Brunch and Ballots” event at La Malquerida to help get the vote out.

 Photo Courtesy of Instituto

Instituto’s been busy since they first started Project Yuma. As a self-described Arizona accelerator and incubator meant to build political infrastructure and power with low-income and communities of color in the state, Instituto has spent considerable time in Yuma County learning about the community’s needs and priorities as well as now getting out the vote.

Programs Manager Paulette Zinzun shared that Instituto is continuing to grow in the county and one positive indicator of this has been the primary’s voter turnout.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

