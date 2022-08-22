Instituto’s been busy since they first started Project Yuma. As a self-described Arizona accelerator and incubator meant to build political infrastructure and power with low-income and communities of color in the state, Instituto has spent considerable time in Yuma County learning about the community’s needs and priorities as well as now getting out the vote.
Programs Manager Paulette Zinzun shared that Instituto is continuing to grow in the county and one positive indicator of this has been the primary’s voter turnout.
“Last week, 1,452,729 ballots were tabulated making the 2022 Arizona primary election one of the largest primaries in the state with Yuma County, amongst other counties, posting a record number of ballots,” Zinzun wrote. “Huge shoutout to Yuma County voters for showing up to the polls!”
But the work continues. Instituto plans to keep hosting free community events and training opportunities, and Spanish speakers in the county will be able to enjoy an upcoming training on Thursday, Aug. 25.
In partnership with Chispa, Instituto will be hosting an event called “La Vida es Más Sabrosa en la Sombra” at Eligio Ramirez Park–located at 475 Madrigal Dr. in San Luis, Ariz.–from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The training, which will be held in Spanish, will discuss the importance of having shaded parks and the benefits they bring communities. During the community event, attendees will decorate sun hats, enjoy aguas frescas and learn how to take action. Children and pets are welcome.
And in the future, Instituto is interested in hosting specific trainings that community members might be interested in.
“If you’d like to see a specific training, let us know!” Zinzun wrote. “We’re committed to meeting the needs the community has and we’re also excited to meet with you 1:1 to discuss opportunities for collaboration or any coaching you may need in your individual organizations.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.