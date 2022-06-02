Now in its third year, Phoenix-based Instituto is getting involved in Yuma County. The organization recently announced the advancement of Project Yuma, an initiative to build long-term power and civic engagement infrastructure for sustainable organizing in the county.
But what is Instituto? The organization describes itself as an Arizona accelerator and incubator meant to build political infrastructure and power with low-income and communities of color in the state. This is accomplished through identifying gaps that need to be filled and creating programs to fill them in order to empower these communities to prosper.
Through Project Yuma, Instituto has partnered with RAZE/RAZA (Rural Arizona Engagement and Rural Arizona Advocacy) to assist with year-round electoral and advocacy infrastructure in the region.
Instituto Executive Director Shelley Jackson explained that Yuma has been of interest as Arizona’s battleground within the battleground.
“As someone from South Phoenix, I resonate a lot,” she said. “South Phoenix is similarly talked about a lot but not given much help.”
“Our organization was created because we had amazing leaders across the state, but they didn’t have the resources and tools they need,” Jackson added. “We know our communities have phenomenal leaders leading the charge and we want to remove barriers for them.”
An important aspect of this is through what Jackson describes as incubation – in this case, it refers to empowering the people who are closest to the problem to focus on the solutions. Instead of coming out to Yuma during election season and leaving after, Instituto plans to train would-be leaders in Yuma to find solutions to the problems the community faces.
This will be accomplished in five phases: identification and planning, recruitment and movement building, community mobilizing, getting out the vote and post-election community building.
The first phase in identifying issues Yumans care about has already been executed.
Paulette Zinzun, project lead and native Yuman, shared that she got involved with Instituto first through its Monzon Fellowship and when the opportunity to work in Yuma opened up, it aligned perfectly with her dream to return to the community.
“The thing about Project Yuma and what makes it unique and important is that this is being led by a local also known as me,” she said. “And I think that I’m a local who has and continues to champion for Yuma County to thrive … I’ve been working with organizations here in Phoenix. And I know the importance to them to expand in Yuma County, but it’s sometimes really hard for them to do so if they don’t have a person who’s from there who’s actually guiding the work.
“So Shelley wanted to expand to Yuma County in a way that it involves community from the very beginning, and not just when we need the community to show up–elections, you know? Because usually, we’ll have people come in during October, November to get out the vote. And we’re not trying to do that. We’re trying to be there. We’re trying to build trust with the community and be there long-term.”
Through her conversations with people from Yuma, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton, Zinzun stated that the top three issues Yumans care about involve developing infrastructure, investing in education and retaining local talent and access to high-speed internet. Other major concerns? Access to healthcare, affordable housing and promoting small businesses.
Through Project Yuma, the aim is to help Yumans address these issues from within but also to form bridges between every part of the county.
“A lot of this is going to be organizing,” she said. “It’s funny because they banned ketchup at my coworker’s nephew’s school. I don’t know why, but they banned it and her nephew did a petition and then they unbanned ketchup. Things like that really move me because that’s exactly what I want in Yuma County: when people want to make change, they know where to go. Because there’s just nowhere really to go at the moment. And we want to be that source, that bridge between community and with local elected officials.”
So how does one get involved? The very first training community event for Project Yuma is taking place this Saturday, June 4th. The Heritage Library, located at 350 S 4th Ave, will be hosting ¡Listos Yuma County! From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include music, food and games.
To register and learn more, visit https://www.instituto.io/calendar/listos-yuma-county.
Individuals interested in learning more about Instituto can also follow their social media under the handle “ourinstituto” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
