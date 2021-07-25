The days of waiting for a light to turn green when there’s no other car in sight could be coming to an end in Yuma and maybe even the surrounding areas.
The Yuma City Council on Wednesday learned more about a proposed “intelligent” traffic signal management system that would allow localized and immediate changes to traffic light timing and patterns.
On Wednesday, City Engineer Jeff Kramer and Amy Garinger of Kimley-Horn, the consulting firm that has been working on the project, presented the findings of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Strategic Plan study. Kramer noted that the city has been working on this for two years.
Garinger explained that it not only manages the infrastructure, but also shares real-time information with the traveling public and other departments and agencies.
“I really look forward to the efficiency of traffic as someone who drives around Yuma,” Councilwoman Karen Watts said. “I do a lot of on-calls in the middle of the night, and being the only car out there, stopped and waiting and waiting, I really do look forward to this. I really do look forward to the efficiency that it’s going to bring for Yuma drivers.”
The new system would allow someone to change the timing depending on the current traffic conditions. Right now signal timing at an intersection can’t be easily changed. A technician needs to go out to the traffic light, download the timing into a computer and take it back to the engineers, who analyze the data and calculate a new timing.
The technician then goes back out to the traffic light and uploads the new timing into the traffic light’s computer. This is the process for every individual signal.
“With this facility in place, and the software and communications in place, the engineer would be able to calculate everything from information downloaded over the system and they could roll out the entire city a retimed transportation signal timing network overnight, and every signal in the city would be done with no technician having to go out and stand in a cabinet,” Kramer explained.
Asked about synchronizing lights so a driver will hit a green light all the way down a corridor, Kramer said, “Right now we try to do that manually, but it doesn’t work as well because when one place changes, everything gets thrown off.”
Also, slippage occurs over time and the timing has to be reset occasionally. “This would make that considerably easier to detect and correct,” Kramer added.
Although the city is taking the lead in the project, Yuma is seeking regional participation. “Travelers don’t care whether they’re in the city of Yuma or Yuma County or (state highways). They just want to get to where they go safely and efficiently,” Garinger said.
The study looked at the capital projects needed to reach the vision, estimated costs and identified the phases needed to accomplish it. Not all of the strategies require money. A lot of it looks at improving processes, policies and coordination between agencies and jurisdictions.
For the study, Kimley-Horn consulted Somerton, San Luis, Yuma County, Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Transportation, Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization as well as Yuma’s 911 Dispatch, Information Technology Department and numerous other city departments and agencies in the region.
The system would require a “brain” in the form of a traffic operations center, the nucleus for collecting, monitoring, verifying and responding to traffic conditions and disseminating important information to other agencies and the public.
Kramer believes that the engineering building has enough space to house the TOC, but years down the road, when Yuma is significantly larger and has double the traffic signals, the city would need more space.
The project relies on a connected IT network with shared fiber and wireless radio infrastructure. The council previously expressed a desire to go with fiber, which has much more bandwidth, reliability and no radio interference, but it costs more because the cable has to be installed in the roadway.
The study provided costs for the two options. “The city could do this by itself if none of the regional partners were interested in being part of it,” Garinger said. “There has been interest so that’s not necessarily the case, but we did want to make sure it wasn’t an all-in situation.”
The current cost for Yuma is $14.8 million for fiber or wireless. The fiber/wireless cost for the Cocopah Tribe is $800,000/$300,000; for Somerton $2.1 million/$600,000; and for Yuma County $3.8 million/$2.7 million. The total for all: $21.5 million for fiber or $18.4 million for wireless.
Garinger noted that a hybrid system using both fiber and wireless would also work, but at some point wireless has to connect into the fiber.
Kramer pointed out that there would be cost-saving opportunities by using “technology in lieu of construction.” He explained: “By optimizing your transportation system and using an intelligent transportation program, you could move traffic more efficiently and effectively throughout the network and across communities. You reduce delays, you reduce pollution, you get more volume of traffic through the same location.”
Although a traffic operations center would require some annual expenditures, the project would not require additional staff as the IT Department already works with this technology, Garinger said.
For the most part, to ensure security and reliability, the system could not be accessed externally. However, “there would be some level of being able to connect remotely, but it would be all through the secure network of the fiber optics,” Garinger noted, adding that the chance that a hacker could shut down the system or cause traffic chaos is “very minimal.”
Almost all of the major cities around the world have an intelligent traffic system. “It makes sense to implement them when your system hits a certain size. We’re kind of past that size. That’s why we’re anxious to do this now,” Kramer said.
Garinger touted the potential benefits of an intelligent traffic system, including the ability to change traffic patterns in real time and divert people around during an emergency or incident. Engineers can see the entire traffic network at once instead of intersection by intersection. Video detection cameras provide a real-time view of intersections, allowing for faster response and implementation of detours.
The video cameras are fixed and can’t be moved. They can only view approaching traffic and detect the current vehicles present, which might activate a left turn signal, for example. It can also conduct traffic counts. But the video is not saved, therefore, does not require video storage.
The city has programmed the design of the traffic operations center for fiscal year 2023, and its construction in 2024. The design and construction of the equipment and infrastructure is scheduled for 2023 through 2025. The design of the fiber backbone is set for 2022 and construction and final equipping in 2023.
In the meantime, the city will continue to coordinate with other agencies in the region to gauge further interest and joint funding opportunities. Garinger noted that the project is a higher priority for Yuma simply because it has more traffic, but the regional partners have expressed interest in the project as well.
“As an engineer, I have been waiting for this project since I took ITS in college so I’m happy to see it moving forward,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said.
The study and reports can be found on the engineering webpage on the city’s website www.yumaaz.gov, under the transportation management section.