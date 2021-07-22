Several homes and businesses were damaged during a microburst storm that hit the Tacna area Wednesday evening. At this time no injuries have been reported.
According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the intense storm passed through the area at approximately 5:30 p.m., with high winds ripping off roofs, toppling trees and knocking down power lines.
YCSO volunteers and Yuma County Emergency Management personnel also responded to the area to provide assistance and to assess the needs of residents in the area.
Due to the number of downed poles, Pavlak added that power may not be restored until some time today.
The Red Cross set up an aid station at the Shell gas station, 9250 S. Avenue 40, to provide immediate assistance to anyone affected by the storm.
The gymnasium at Antelope High School, located at 9168 S. Avenue 36E in Wellton will be opened at 9 a.m. today as a cooling station and staffed by the Red Cross.
Community members are also advised that they can bring their perishable items and store them in the cafeteria coolers.
Anyone needing further assistance can call 1-800-842-7349.
Although high winds were reported in Wellton, Battalion Chief David Rodriguez, of the Wellton Fire Department, said there was little to no rain in the area.
