The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect temporary road closures north of Yuma along Highway 95 on Friday morning and afternoon.
Public Affairs Officer Mark Shauer explained that Yuma Proving Ground is scheduled to conduct military testing that will require the road to close at three separate times to ensure public safety.
Restrictions are scheduled in 30-minute intervals.
The closures, which will be in 30-minute intervals, are scheduled to take place in both directions between mileposts 47 and 52 between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic.
Drivers are asked to use caution, obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices, and use caution around public safety personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
