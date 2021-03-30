The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for temporary delays on U.S. Highway 95 that will take place on Tuesday and Friday.
Utility contractors are scheduled to replace overhead electric power lines, which will require full closures during morning and afternoon hours.
The work will require intermittent closures at Fortuna Road (milepost 30) in both directions to ensure public safety.
The closures will be in 15-minute intervals about five times each day and are scheduled to take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Flaggers will also be onsite to direct traffic.
Drivers are also being asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and to obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project information Line at (855)-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select projects from the drop-down menu.
