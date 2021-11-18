The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions on Interstate 8 near Yuma this weekend.
Contractors are scheduled to complete utility work that will require aerial crossings between milepost 9 (near Araby Road) and Avenue 8 1/2 E (milepost 10).
To protect the safety of the workers and the public, I-8 will close intermittently in both directions between 6 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21.
Motorists should plan for the closures to last up to 10 minutes in both directions during the aerial crossings.
Flaggers will also be on site to direct traffic.
In addition to expecting delays, drivers are also being advised to allow for extra travel times.
Drivers are also being asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and to obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
