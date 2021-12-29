Drivers planning on using State Route 95 in Yuma next week are being advised to expect delays and to allow for extra travel time.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, contractors are scheduled to complete utility work on Tuesday, Jan. 4, that will require aerial crossings between mileposts 23 and 25, which is East County 14th Street.
To protect the safety of the workers and the public, State Route 195 will close intermittently in both directions between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Motorists should expect the closures to last up to 10 minutes in both directions. Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety will also be on site to direct traffic.
Drivers are also being asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and to obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert