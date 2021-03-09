The eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 near Yuma were closed for several hours early Monday morning due to a disabled semi truck.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves the incident happened at approximately 2:32 a.m. at milepost 20.
Graves said the trailer the semi truck had been pulling overturned and blocked both lanes of eastbound traffic.
There were no injuries and the roadway was cleared several hours later. The westbound lanes off Interstate 8 were not affected.
No further information about what caused the trailer to overturn is available at this time and the incident is still under investigation.
