Construction crews will close all westbound lanes of Interstate 8 (I-8) on the Colorado River in Yuma from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday for replacement of seismic bearings, according to Caltrans. Additionally, the 4th Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-8 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Drivers can turn left on 16th Street (US 95) and continue toward 4th Avenue, then turn right on 4th Avenue and continue towards the westbound I-8 on-ramp.
The closures are part of an ongoing project between Caltrans and the Arizona Department of Transportation to upgrade the I-8 Colorado River Bridge. The work includes resurfacing the bridge deck, replace bearings at bridge hinge locations, as well as replace approach slabs, defective guardrail, and seismic bearings.
The construction work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations. Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving equipment and to Be Work Zone Alert.