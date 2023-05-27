Construction crews will close all westbound lanes of Interstate 8 (I-8) on the Colorado River in Yuma from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday for replacement of seismic bearings, according to Caltrans. Additionally, the 4th Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-8 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers can turn left on 16th Street (US 95) and continue toward 4th Avenue, then turn right on 4th Avenue and continue towards the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you