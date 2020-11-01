The Mohawk Rest Area along Interstate 8 will be temporarily closed beginning on Monday, Nov. 2, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Contractors are scheduled to pave the road, so in order to protect the workers along the interstate, the ramps to the rest area will be closed.
The work is part of a larger pavement preservation project that stretches between mileposts 46 and 66 (Dateland Exit).
- Westbound I-8 Mohawk Rest Area (milepost 55) will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, and Tuesday Nov. 3.
- Eastbound I-8 Mohawk Rest Area (milepost 55) will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, and Thursday, Nov. 5.
- I-8 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between mileposts 54 and 56.
The speed limit will be reduced to 55 m,p.h. and a 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.