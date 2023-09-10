Drivers in Yuma should prepare for overnight ramp closures on Interstate 8 in Yuma beginning Sept. 11
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Drivers can expect the following restrictions:
The westbound I-8 port of entry at milepost 1 will be closed beginning 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, and ending 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Westbound I-8 on- and off- ramps at 16th Street (Exit 2) will be closed beginning 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, and ending 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. Detour: Motorists may use Avenue 3E (Exit 3) to gain access to 16th Street.
Eastbound I-8 on- and off-ramps at Giss Parkway (Exit 1) will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, and ending the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 13. Detour: Motorists may use 16th Street (Exit 2).
Crews are scheduled to do road sign maintenance.
Drivers should plan for delays, obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel.
