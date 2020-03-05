Interstate 8 Mohawk Rest Area closure scheduled next week

The Mohawk Rest Area along Interstate 8 is scheduled to be closed beginning Tuesday, March 10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Contractors are scheduled to apply asphalt to preserve and seal the pavement as part of the pavement preservation project from mileposts 46 to the Dateland traffic interchange overpass, which is milepost 68.
The purpose of the project is to extend the life of the pavement and to improve ride and safety on the existing roadway, as well as bridge rehabilitation.
The work also includes milling and repaving of the mainline, shoulders, cross road, gore areas, ramps, bridge decks and slabs; removing and replacing cattle guards, guard rails and spillways; installing pavement marking and rumble strips; installing and replacing signs; and other related work.
The following restrictions will occur:
Westbound I-8 Mohawk Rest Area — milepost 55 — will be closed from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday March 11.
Motorists who are traveling eastbound on I-8 will be able to use the Sentinel Rest Area at milepost 83.
Learn more on the project webpage: https://azdot.gov/projects/southwest-district-projects/interstate-8-pavement-preservation-project-between-milepost-46
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
