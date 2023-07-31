YUHSD Superintendent Tim Brienza

Tim Brienza has officially taken the reins as YUHSD’s superintendent and has served in the position since the beginning of June.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

A month and a half into his new position as Yuma Union High School District’s superintendent, Tim Brienza hasn’t run into any surprises. Instead, he’s been finding what he knew to expect all along: “Amazing leaders, teachers and support staff” and well-maintained, “world-class facilities.”

As superintendent, Brienza represents the district whenever going into the community, be it through the Rotary clubs or serving in coalitions like the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition. He’s also a regular part of governing board meetings and major initiatives within the district. But most importantly, he described that he supports the work of everyone in the district and ultimately, everything falls on his shoulders.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

