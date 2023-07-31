A month and a half into his new position as Yuma Union High School District’s superintendent, Tim Brienza hasn’t run into any surprises. Instead, he’s been finding what he knew to expect all along: “Amazing leaders, teachers and support staff” and well-maintained, “world-class facilities.”
As superintendent, Brienza represents the district whenever going into the community, be it through the Rotary clubs or serving in coalitions like the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition. He’s also a regular part of governing board meetings and major initiatives within the district. But most importantly, he described that he supports the work of everyone in the district and ultimately, everything falls on his shoulders.
“It’s about supporting the work of the associate superintendents who are also supporting the work of the directors, the principals,” he said in an interview with the Yuma Sun. “I mean, I wouldn’t say it’s a pyramid but, you know, at the same time I have to support everybody.”
Reaching this point has taken quite some time, however. Brienza’s story began in Montana where he grew up with a university art professor dad and a teacher mom who later became a stay-at-home mom. Given their backgrounds, Brienza observed that “being involved in education has always been something that I think was in my blood.”
He left to study education and history at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Right after graduating, he moved to Yuma to get away from the cold and found a job at YUHSD.
“I thought I’d be here for a year and then go off to grad school and teach at a university maybe one day,” Brienza said. “I really, really loved working. I taught freshmen at Cibola High School ‘96 – freshman world history. It was awesome and I just really enjoyed it so I never wanted to leave after that … Yuma County is so, so embracing of people from the outside so I feel that I was raised in Yuma County for my professional career because I haven’t known anything different.”
Brienza remained a history teacher and then also a department chair – while coaching football, softball and soccer too – until 2007, when he took the opportunity to become assistant principal at Cibola. He later served as principal of CHS from 2013 to 2018, when he took on a new role as an associate superintendent for the district under Gina Thompson.
When he transitioned to administration at the district level, the oddest thing was the lack of noise.
“When you move to the district office, all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Where are the kids at?’” he recalled. “I won’t say shocking but it’s startling at first, like, ‘I don’t hear any bells. Where’s the noise? The chatter? The busyness?’ Like you go into teaching because you love kids, you want to develop kids and all of a sudden, you’re at district office and there aren’t any kids.
“Once you get over that, you realize what you’re doing and that supporting the work on all the campuses affects every kid. So it’s about supporting the work of the campuses and now you’re impacting every kid, every student, not just 15 or 1,500. It’s all 11,000 kids … It’s a huge responsibility but we have wonderful people working for us.”
He noted that a lot of the supportive and collaborative work he now does involves the governing board – with members David Lara, Carlos Gonzalez, Shelley Mellon, Jackie Kravitz and Christy Cradic – and three associate superintendents – Lisa Anderson, Dianne Cordery and Derek Bosch.
Brienza shared that he hasn’t found any surprises in his new role since newly-retired superintendent Gina Thompson had prepared him well during the last semester and throughout his time as associate superintendent.
“Miss Thompson since day one, when I started in 2018, did a wonderful job with the associate superintendents in getting us in front of the board for board reports, governing board meetings,” he said. “So there was a comfort level of working with the governing board or being the face in the community of different areas that we oversaw. I had the opportunity to work with a lot of different stakeholders and in different areas.”
On top of Thompson’s preparation, Brienza now has access to a mentor through a program for first-year superintendents with the Arizona Department of Education, the Arizona School Administrators Association and Grand Canyon University.
He stated “there’s no playbook” but there’s plenty to look forward to. In the coming 2023-2024 school year: Somerton High School will be open for its inaugural freshmen cohort, STEDY’s cosmetology program at Vista High School will begin and the district-wide Mastery of the Arts Program, which brings community artists to college-style classes, at Yuma High School will commence in the newly-renovated Snider building.
For the following year, Brienza expects to be sharing about introducing an Army JROTC program at Yuma High and the opening of its new science facilities.
On top of these efforts, he mentioned that the district continues to prioritize workforce development, Career and Technical Education (CTE) and working closely with organizations like Arizona Western College and the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY).
“We have amazing leaders, teachers, support staff in our district that makes it all reality,” he said. “My very first job in high school, I was a custodian. It was a summer job, kind of like what we do with our student workers but I had already graduated from high school. So I came back for two or three summers to do maintenance on the campuses and I can tell you right now that that’s the heart and soul. If you do not have pristine facilities, kids aren’t going to feel comfortable going to school there.
“Our classified staff does amazing work, making sure the kids are fed, making sure they have a safe environment and a pleasing environment. So we can do all these upgrades and whatnot but if we don’t have the staff to help maintain them, they go downhill in a hurry. I have the pleasure of to traveling a lot different schools, whether it’s to watch my son play basketball, or go to meetings. Our district’s well maintained compared to a lot of schools in Arizona. It’s amazing.”
Brienza added that he trusts YUHSD schools with his kids and “wouldn’t want them anywhere else.” His daughter is a graduate of Cibola and soon his son will be a Kofa High School grad.
With the start of classes just around the corner, Brienza’s message to the community is that his bottom line is kids come first.
“It’s my undying belief that every single student should have every opportunity to be college, career, community prepared,” he concluded. “So for me, kids come first. YUHSD, our students are amazing kids. So what should the community expect from me? I mean, just the fact that I support every single kid in our district. Every single student that comes on our campuses deserves to have the very best every day.
“That’s my core belief that every single student graduates college, career, community prepared. But when they come to campus, we give them 100% and they get the best that we have to offer: Whether it’s facility-wise, teaching-wise, it’s world class.”