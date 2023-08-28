The 2023-2024 school year at the Yuma Union High School District began with various leadership changes. The most notable change has been Tim Brienza now serving as superintendent and Derek Bosch taking the associate superintendent vacancy left by Brienza. But these weren’t the only changes. Along with new leaders in a few district positions, Cibola, Somerton and Vista high schools welcomed plenty of new staff.
During the district’s August governing board meeting, each new administrator had a chance to introduce themselves. The following is a little bit of what each one had to say.
Corey Semler, principal at Cibola High School:
“I’m really excited – new role, new challenges, new year – but just really excited to be leading Cibola High School this year. A little bit about me … I was a military kid. My family came here in 1999 when my dad got stationed at MCAS Yuma and that’s kind of when my journey in Yuma began. I’m a proud product of YUHSD graduating with the first four-year class at Gila Ridge High School.”
Semler returned to GRHS in 2015 to serve as a teacher and coach. Later on, he pursued bigger leadership opportunities – a pursuit that eventually led him to become Cibola’s principal.
Brett Pavey, assistant principal at Cibola High School:
“I’m Yuma born and bred … a product of Palmcroft, Woodard and Kofa and then when I finished up at ASU, I wanted to come back because I just missed the community, the people here. So I’ve been back at Cibola since 2006 … I really just enjoyed every step of the way teaching history, coaching multiple sports and just getting to work with the kids, the families … I’m starting year six at Cibola now in academics and just love, love, love the people that we work with.”
Jena Kugel-Brandt, assistant principal at Cibola High School:
“I am from Nebraska and I landed here because of the military and decided to stay. My daughter graduated from Gila Ridge and I love this school district … [I’m] starting my fourth year at Cibola and I also love coming to work with my team and this is my first year in activities and my fourth year in student services.”
Itzel Rodriguez, director of student support at Cibola High School:
“I am a former migrant student. I attended Cibola, I graduated in 2009 and a few years after that, Mr. Brienza gave me a phone call and said, ‘Hey, do you want to teach math?’ and I said absolutely. I love the community that I work for … it’s really cool to be a part of this district and I enjoy every moment of it.”
Dave Robinson, athletic director at Cibola High School:
“I’m the newest addition to the Cibola administrative staff. I was an instructional coach at Cibola for the last three and a half years. Keeping with the theme of Mr. Brienza since everyone talked about him, he was actually my 14- and 15-year-old baseball coach. I’m also from Yuma … Let me preface that we were champions of that league. We were and I’m just so, so excited to take on this challenge as an athletic director.”
Lucky Arvizo, principal at Somerton High School:
“I was born and raised here in Yuma. I went to Yuma High School I was paroled in 1985. Now, I just want to make sure you guys realize I didn’t go to prison or anything but as a Yuma Criminal, instead of saying ‘graduated,’ we say we’re ‘paroled’ … I was in the business world for 10 years and then I became a teacher in 1998, fell in love with it, started coaching as well then received my masters and got into educational leadership … I obviously love this community, born and raised in this community … excited to help the youth of this community to receive better opportunities than we did.”
David Barrios, assistant principal at Somerton High School:
“(I was) raised in Somerton, I graduated from Cibola back in 2004, went to college, then I commissioned in the Marine Corps, got out and then got roped into education … I’m excited about the challenges that come with opening up a new school. I’m excited with the new role that I have and I’m mostly excited to be serving the community of Somerton that helped raise me and it’s pretty exciting, too, to have a coach over here calling the plays once again for the team.”
David King, principal at Vista High School:
“I’ve served my entire professional career as a member of this district. I was here the day after I graduated from college and I’ve been lucky to be an English teacher, wrestling coach, instructional coach, assistant principal and now the proud new principal at Vista High School … I’m so excited to be at Vista; the staff there has just been amazing. The students there have been really, really so welcoming to me. I challenge people: Whether you are a part of our district or member of our community, please, please contact me. I want to host you. I want you to visit Vista. I want you to see the great things that are happening there.”
Heather Acosta, Strategies for Success (SFS) director at Vista High School:
“I was actually brought on probably by Ms. Anderson and Mr. Surguine. I had the pleasure of meeting her and she helped me with my daughter, introduced me to Vista and we fell in love with it. I love Vista for the reason of that has helped my daughter a lot … I’m actually from Fresno, Cali so I came from a very harsh background I was a teen mother so I really enjoy working with the Vista SFS program because it really hits home.”
Bobby Lambert, director of human resources for the district:
“I’m from North Carolina so I’ve been in Yuma about five years now. Five years ago, my wife said, ‘Hey, I want to go back home to California.’ I said, ‘Hey, I want to stay in North Carolina’ and we compromised on Yuma so I’ll take that as a win! … I am super excited to be here, thank you all for having me and I’m just really looking forward to working with each and every one of you.”
Elena Hildreth, nutrition director for the district:
“I come from Illinois, born and bred in Chicago, went to college in Wisconsin and about a year ago, my husband and I decided, ‘You know what? We’re tired of winters, we really need to do something kind of reckless, you know, after COVID and everything.’ So we have a son in California, a son that was in Arizona and a son who’s still in Illinois so we … kind of landed in the middle and ended up in Arizona … I’ve been here about a month, absolutely love it … Now that school is open, seeing everything, being in the kitchens working – it’s amazing. I hope to bring a lot more enhancements, a better student experience, maybe with some variety.”