An investor wants to bring back a closed gas station and convenience store to the corner of 8th Street and Avenue B.
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a request by JTJ Construction, on behalf of Romeo’s Investment Properties, for a conditional use permit to allow a convenience market and motor fuel sales in the General Commercial (B-2) District, on the property located at 2490 W. 8th St.
The property is already developed as a gas station and convenience store, and this permit is to reestablish the prior use.
The commission will also hold a hearing on a request by Thomas M. Bedoya to rezone one parcel, about 7,000 square feet, from the General Commercial/Infill Overlay to the Medium Density Residential/Infill Overlay District, for the property located at 1168 S. 3rd Ave.
The property owner intends to demolish the existing residence and construct a new 1,600-square-foot single-family residence on the property. Any new residential construction on the property requires a rezone to the Medium Density Residential/Infill Overlay District.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
To view the agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/377mx36v.