Even during these days of excessive heat warnings, Crossroads Mission is managing to provide services to those in need of a place to cool down and a hot, nutritious meal.
It’s doing so with the assistance of the community in the form of water donations, food and other help, said a grateful Barbara Rochester, community liaison for the organization.
With the extreme summer temperatures, Crossroads Mission is giving out over a pallet of water bottles each week.
In response to this urgent summer need, Yuma Investment Group decided to take action. They first challenged Core Engineering Group and they quickly got on board with their matching $500 donation towards the purchase of bottled water. Together, they are extending the invitation to help to the entire community through the Summer of Giving Water Challenge.
Rochester noted that Todd Craig also is offering to match donations from businesses up to $500. That buys two pallets of water from Sam’s Club. Several businesses have stepped up.
“Water and drinks are coming in,” she said. “The community is doing a lot of water drives and doing well. We’re pleased with that.”
On the other hand, food donations are way down, a factor of the winter visitors being gone for the summer, people being away on vacation and the high cost of food these days, she said. “Our food supplies are low, but we’re still serving more than 400 meals a day – breakfast, lunch and dinner. We’re doing a lot of beans and rice. We’re struggling but we’re still going.”
In 2022, the mission served a total of 146,973 meals, according to its website.
The mission is always in need of eggs, milk and cheese, Rochester said. Fresh fruit would be welcome and juice for the children. And with the heat, popsicles for the little ones.
“The children really enjoy popsicles,” Rochester said, adding that currently 30 children from newborn to 18 call the mission’s family shelter home.
As for the men’s shelter, the demand is as great as ever. She estimates that 250 to 300 men are staying there every day, with another 40 or so people coming in during the afternoon to get out of the heat. There they find a cool place to stay, a meal and such entertainment as Scrabble and other games to pass the time.
“We’re full, but we don’t deny anyone,” she said. “It’s too hot out there to turn anyone away.”
This creates another need, she said. “We’re doing a lot of laundry so we’re short on laundry soap.”
Still, she has a lot to be thankful for.
With school due to start next month, the mission is trying to get the children ready to head back to the classroom. And the community is stepping up to help. Rotary called and said they would take the children shopping for school clothes, while someone donated a lot of children’s socks and underwear. The various backpack drives have been a tremendous help, providing school supplies for the children.
“We really appreciate that,” Rochester said.
It is time, though, for another shoe drive to outfit the children.
Food drives and donations of money to enable the mission to purchase food are needed, she said. “We really need food, any kind of canned goods. It doesn’t matter what kind, we’ll use it all.”
She appreciates the grocery stores that donate their day-old bread and outdated produce and other items. “Don’t throw it away. Give it to us and we’ll use it that day.”
Another way the community can help, she said, is to donate their old furniture when they purchase something new. The furniture is needed by families that have managed to get on their feet enough to move out of the shelter and into their own home.
That goes as well for folding chairs, she said, always a need by the mission especially as its numbers swell for the holiday meals as well as meetings and church gatherings. “We use them all the time and they just wear out.”
Rochester concluded: “I thank everyone who is keeping us going for the summer.”
To donate to the mission, take donations to the mission at 944 S. Arizona Ave. or call 928-783-9362. Community support of the mission’s thrift store through donations and shopping also helps the mission. The Second Chance Crossroads Mission Thrift Store is located at 550 W. 8th St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Call 928-726-0491 to arrange for free pick up of donations.
The thrift store also is serving as a cooling center during its hours of operation.