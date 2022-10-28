It’s a lovely weekend for any Yuman who appreciates Dr. Seuss! Today and tomorrow, community members can bring the whole family to the Cibola Theatre Department’s production of “Seussical” the musical at 7 p.m. in the Cibola High School Auditorium.
“Seussical the musical brings our favorite Dr. Seuss characters from page to stage, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo,” shared Michael Massone, director of the production. “The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.
“The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos – including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many ‘thinks.’ Horton faces a double challenge: Not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.”
Massone noted that putting on the production has been a lot of work for a lot of people, including himself, music director Ericka Nelson and the students. But the work itself has been taken on cheerfully, with students taking a proactive approach this year.
“They’re really excited,” he said. “There’s definitely a lot of ownership in this production on the kids just because they’re helping a lot more than they have to. I’ve had students who are helping me install lights; they’ve never done that before … This production specifically, there’s been a lot of learning that’s been taking place from these students on and off stage. It’s rare that you’ll find actors who want to help off-stage as much as these kids do. They want to learn how the sound works, how lights work, they want to go paint things, they want to help.
“Usually actors, especially in high school, they just show up, they rehearse, do an okay job and they leave. … [But these students] come in early and they help us with costumes and sets and then they stay late and help us paint the stage. So it’s been a really fun process and we really love the students that we’ve had come into our program because they’re just super awesome. And they want the production to be just as good as Ericka and I want it to be.”
Roman Vega, a Cibola Senior playing Horton the Elephant, commented that the work is quite fun.
“Throughout the last two months, we have lived at the theatre pretty much!” Vega said. “We have to build an entire set, set costumes, lights and many many more things. Doing theatre and taking part in the tech, in a way, has always been so fun and I will never not enjoy being in a production. Not only performing it, but also working on everything behind the scenes.”
According to all involved, a lot goes into preparing the stage as well as perfecting the performance. For this production, Cibola spent two months getting ready for this weekend.
“Seussical has taken a lot of work, time and effort, but it is all worth it,” said Taylor Nelson, a Cibola Sophomore playing Cat in the Hat. “Over the past two months, we’ve put in a lot of hours but I feel so lucky to be a part of this production. I got to work on the tech and performance side of the show and both are so fun! I helped program the lights – which have taken multiple days – changed lights and helped with microphones. The performance side of this show is very stressful for my role, Cat in the Hat, but it was been so much fun being in this show! If you have the chance, you should definitely come watch Seussical!”
Massone and Nelson encourage everyone in the family to come, too. Nelson finds the production special because of its Dr. Seuss theme, which is familiar to most people.
“You will immediately connect as a viewer, as an audience member,” she said. “There’s little having to know to feel at home because you know Dr. Seuss. That’s really a feature to this production. [On Thursday,] we did two assemblies for Ronald Reagan [Elementary] and Gowan Science Academy and [H.L.] Suverkrup School and they saw the Grinch walk on stage and they just lit! You could just see them going, ‘Oh my goodness, I recognize this character!’ It reminds us what theatre does for people when they go.”
In all of Nelson’s 12 years and counting at Cibola, the department has never been able to hold an assembly of this sort for any elementary school. But 2022 was the year it happened, and she was pleased to see all 480 or so students from Ronald Reagan Elementary come watch 30 minutes of the show and ask questions during a Q&A after.
“It’s a really good show for everyone,” Massone said. “Because Dr. Seuss – the kids get it in school. They celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday in elementary school and we all grew up with these characters. So it’s not like other shows where it’s like, ‘It’s a good one but leave the kids at home.’ This one is for everyone and anyone can go and really should go because it’s such a beautiful, colorful show. Today (Thursday) when we opened the curtain for the students who came and saw the show, they sat and cheered because of all the color and things that we have going on our stage so this is a really good one for everyone to see and make it a family affair.”
Friday’s show tonight only has about 50 tickets left, but there are still more available for Saturday night’s performance. Massone and Nelson hope to see a great turnout for both nights and are appreciative of the community’s support. Because Cibola’s theatre department is self-funded, it mostly relies on funding from its booster club, community sponsors and ticket sales to put on a great show.
“We basically try to break even with what we do because every little thing adds up really fast,” Nelson said. “If we want something, you tell the kids they have to go get a sponsor and sell tickets – that’s our first and foremost. Sell tickets, get people here so that we can afford to put on a quality, well-done production.”
The cost to rent the script for Seussical and have permission to put on the show is $3,000 alone but despite the costs that go into the shows, Massone, Nelson and the students deem it worthwhile.
To support their craft and indulge in a Seussical tale, tickets cost $10 and are available from Fretworks (cash/check only), any cast member or text at 480-359-4616 to purchase tickets via Venmo. For more information, email Michael Massone at mmassone@yumaunion.org or call 928-502-5700.