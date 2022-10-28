It’s a lovely weekend for any Yuman who appreciates Dr. Seuss! Today and tomorrow, community members can bring the whole family to the Cibola Theatre Department’s production of “Seussical” the musical at 7 p.m. in the Cibola High School Auditorium.

“Seussical the musical brings our favorite Dr. Seuss characters from page to stage, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo,” shared Michael Massone, director of the production. “The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you