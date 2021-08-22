Summers in the desert Southwest are always brutal, but if this summer has seemed hotter and wetter than usual, it’s really not just our faulty memories.
June was the hottest June on record statewide, reported Larry Hopper, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. And July was exceptionally wet, second only to 1919 as the wettest on record for the state, he noted.
Yuma County came in for its share of heavier than usual rainfalls during July, receiving a total of 0.43 inch of rain for the month during storms on July 2, 17, 25 and 30, Hopper said. That total is nearly twice the area’s normal precipitation of 0.24 inch for July. In contrast, Yuma County had zero precipitation in July 2020. The city of Yuma’s annual rainfall is 3.28 inches, based on the relatively new 1991-2020 climate normals.
“The entire state has been above normal,” Hopper. “It’s been very busy. Yuma was fairly busy. You had some strong storms there.”
The storms have come during Arizona’s monsoon, the state’s typically wetter season the National Weather Service has designated as beginning June 15 and ending Sept. 30. As of late July, the state had already surpassed rain totals for the previous two seasons combined, according to the National Weather Service. That includes 2020’s monsoon season being the worst on record. And the rainfall brought some welcome relief from the megadrought that has gripped the region for more than two decades.
August has also started out with a number of “epic” rainfall events across the state, as seen in shocking videos and photographs of streets turned into raging rivers in Gila Bend, Tucson, Phoenix, Globe and Flagstaff. Yuma already has had 0.24 inch of rainfall in during August, on August 14, 15 and 16, which is above its normal of 0.20 inch.
However, while the state’s outlook for August was for “above an equal chance” for more storm events and some of that activity may continue for the month, Hopper said, “that probably will shut off for a while.”
There’s been an abrupt shift in the weather pattern with westerly flows started Thursday that move substantially drier air into the region. As a result, while it may be premature to put away umbrellas, little to no chance of storms is expected through at least early next week.
He explained that the monsoon is driven by high land temperatures, resulting in southeasterly winds carrying moisture into the region from the Gulf of California.
As for September, “the month looks normal,” according to the outlook that just came out Thursday, Hopper said. “There’s probably some chances of storms, but not as much as we’ve seen. We can’t rule out storms but they will probably be … the eastern half of Arizona.”
Meanwhile, forecast models indicate that “odds are strong” this will be a La Niña year for the Northern Hemisphere fall and going into the winter of 2021-22, Hopper said. That means less moisture is likely for the Southwest.
La Niña is a natural climate cycle marked by cooler-than-average sea water in the central Pacific Ocean, according to the Internet. It’s one of the main drivers of weather in the U.S. and around the world, especially during the late fall, winter and early spring.
A typical La Niña winter in the U.S. brings cold and snow to the Northwest and unusually dry conditions to most of the southern tier of the country, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. The Southeast and Mid-Atlantic also tend to see warmer-than-average temperatures during a La Niña winter.