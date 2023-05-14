As she talked about the pleasure she gets from being an animal foster “mom,” Cathy Reeves cuddled a tiny kitten and fed her with a syringe.
As though the kitten wasn’t enough of a handful, five puppies also are receiving tender loving care in Reeves’ home, the latest in a long line of puppies and kittens that have gotten a good start in life thanks to her.
Reeves, selected as the HSOY Volunteer of the Year for her dedication, is one of about 30 special people who regularly foster animals for Humane Society of Yuma (more help out during kitten season), getting them out of the shelter, providing individualized care for the most vulnerable and preparing them for adoption, in the process opening up badly needed space at the shelter. With a recent influx of a large numbers of animals, there’s a critical need for more dedicated fosters like Reeves.
She figures she’s been fostering about four years for HSOY, providing love and care for the tiny animals for a few weeks, then happily watching them go on to their forever homes.
“I don’t remember how it came about,” she acknowledged. “I never adopted an animal from Humane Society, although I brought some friends here. All of a sudden, I found myself doing laundry for the clinic (at the shelter). I do my little bit. They’re so thankful.”
And she found herself with a houseful of animals in need of temporary homes until they’re big enough to be adopted, then another and another.
Yes, there are some challenges, she said. While HSOY provides foster parents with food, litter and other supplies and medical care for the fostered animals, inevitably there are out-of-pocket expenses. And she’s had to customize her home, hoping the puppies are chewing on what they should be and not on her furniture.
But as she cuddled the kitten, it’s obvious she loves the task. And she’s looking forward to meeting the mother and daughter later that day who want to adopt two of the puppies.
“It’s so nice to meet the people who really want these guys,” Reeves said. “It’s worth it … all the effort I put into it. It helps the animal get better so someone else can take it. I’m not here to keep them, just take care of them for a while. Give them a safe place to be until they’re adopted.”
There are more animals than ever at the shelter, increasing the need for people willing to foster, noted Annette Lagunas, HSOY executive director. Through the first quarter, the shelter took in 1,422 animals; during the same period pre-Covid in 2019, the number was 1,170.
“We’re seeing more animals, it’s just growing over time,” she said, attributing the upswing to people returning to work and regular lives so they have less time for pets. Another factor is that the shelter currently has fewer spay/neuter services available. “We just aren’t able to meet the demand … there’s not enough veterinarian staff.”
As of May 9, there were 899 animals under the shelter’s care, compared with 731 on the same date last year, Lagunas said. Of those, the shelter took in 42 animals on May 6 alone. All but three were strays.
“What’s frustrating to me,” she said, “is that we did a full year of free microchips last year and we’re still seeing a huge influx of animals. Be responsible pet owners. Get your pet microchipped so they don’t come to the shelter. If you’ve lost your pet, come look for it. Post it on Facebook and check our website.”
She cautioned against people bringing in litters of newborn kittens. The mother likely is nearby and will come back if her babies aren’t disturbed. Noting that 320 of the 340 cats brought in to the shelter in April were strays, she suggested that people often may be trapping their neighbors’ pets. Sadly, only 2 percent of cats are returned to their owners while 12 percent of dogs are claimed.
Of the 899 animals currently under HSOY’s care, 518 are being cared for in foster homes, many of them not ready for adoption as they need to be old enough to be vaccinated and spayed/neutered or otherwise need special care.
“Whenever an animal goes to foster care, that frees up space for another animal that really needs us,” Lagunas said. She also noted that the foster family can provide valuable information about the animal to help in the adoption process, such as whether they’re good with children or other animals, are housebroken or walk on a lease.
While she considers all the volunteers who help at the shelter heroes, foster parents have a special place. “They’re heart to heart. It’s truly life-saving to take an animal into their home and at the end let it go so they can help the next one. They’re amazing.”
There are foster failures, she said, with the foster parent or family becoming so attached to the animal, they decide they can’t part with it. That’s OK, too.
“The foster program is mainly for us to get out the most vulnerable, the babies, the sick, the injured, the elderly,” said Trentie Oliver, foster manager. “Unvaccinated puppies go out so they don’t get parvo. The same with kittens. It’s just better to be in a home. It’s stressful in the shelter. We rely so much on the fosters; without them we would lose a lot of babies.”
It does take a special kind of person, though, to foster animals, Oliver said. “You definitely have to be passionate. It takes a lot of time to work with them and it’s heartbreaking when they don’t make it. You have to think about the ones we’ve saved. It’s rewarding to see these guys come in sick, and with fostering they get the treatment and care to become healthy and off to their forever homes.”
With a large influx of puppies in the last couple of weeks and the fast-approaching kitten season, Oliver is appealing for more foster homes. There are only a few criteria: They must be at least 18, have the agreement of other members of the household, have the landlord’s approval if renting a home, fill out an application and attend orientation. It’s also good to make sure the prospective foster animal is a good fit for the person.
They will need:
• Ability to properly care for, train and socialize foster animals.
• Fenced yard if fostering dogs.
• Some basic animal knowledge.
• Any personal pet must be spayed/neutered and vaccinated.
• A loving heart and a comfy bed for them to sleep on.
If you believe you are up to the challenge, email foster@hsoyuma.com for more information or visit HSOYuma.com.
People may foster an animal until it is adopted or goes to rescue, or they could foster with the intention of adopting the animal when it is ready. Perhaps the animal isn’t currently eligible for adoption for medical or behavioral reasons or it’s an old animal that needs to be out of the shelter.
“It’s very rewarding,” Oliver said, adding that she’s fostered more than 100 animals since joining the HSOY staff in 2017. “I get my puppy fix, send them off and get a new one.”