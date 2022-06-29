Rural/Metro crews used the Jaws of Life to extricate two women who were injured and trapped in their vehicle following a collision with a bale loader on County 14th Street and Avenue C on Tuesday evening.
According to a news release from the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department, SCFD responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on County 14 and Avenue C at about 5:55 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a Mil-Stak bale loader on top of a Buick Park Avenue. TheBuick had two female occupants, the 61-year-old female driver and her 58-yea old female passenger.
Both were trapped inside the vehicle and underneath the bale loader. They had to be extricated using the
Jaws of Life. The driver was extricated by Rural Metro Fire and the passenger was pulled out by SCFD.
Both females were transported to YRMC for further medical treatment due to possible internal and head injuries.
The driver of the bale loader was not injured and refused medical treatment on scene.
The Yuma County Sheriff Office is investigating the accident.