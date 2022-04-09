Jehovah’s Witnesses in Yuma resume in-person meetings

After two years, Jehovah’s Witnesses in Yuma County have resumed in-person meetings, another sign that things are going back to normal within the community.
Consequently, Yuma County’s 13 congregations are inviting the public to special events on Sunday and Friday, to be held in both English and Spanish.
For most of the last two years, buildings for worship, called Kingdom Halls, remained closed around the world due to the COVID-19 risks associated with meeting in person.
Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format.
The move back to in-person meetings coincides with two global events being held in all 120,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The first is the special talk “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” It’s scheduled in Yuma congregations for Sunday, April 10.
Additionally, the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ will be held on Friday, April 15, the day he sacrificed his life 1,989 years ago. Both of these gatherings will be held in person at local Kingdom Halls with live speakers. No collections are ever taken.
Among those looking forward to the special talk is Bob Seegers, a 63-year-old Yuma resident. One year ago, Seegers was leading a busy lifestyle filled with physical activity and volunteer work.
Then he was diagnosed with leukemia. “I went from someone who would walk three miles in the morning to somebody who could barely make it to the mailbox,” Seegers explained.
Since his diagnosis in October, Seegers has clung tighter than ever to the hope from the Scriptures that he’s cherished for some 15 years as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
“To think about a life under completely peaceful conditions – no more sickness, no more death, no more worry, no more frustration or discouragement or pain – it sounds too good to be true,” Seegers said. “[The Bible’s message] gives me absolute confidence that what sounds too good to be true is in fact a reality.”
Local spokesman Jamie Dunjey noted that places of worship have been equipped with technology to handle productive in-person and remote attendees.
“In these Bible discussions, we can now hear both those in live attendance as well as those tied in virtually,” Dunjey said.
As of now, Jehovah’s Witnesses have no plans to resume their public ministry, though their “alternative” ministry continues. He explained why the public ministry is being postponed. “We love our neighbors and miss our in-person ministry. But the decision to resume our in-person meetings comes with a choice: being in person or tying in virtually. Right now, if we were to knock on our neighbors’ doors, we wouldn’t be giving them a choice. So for now, our in-person ministry remains suspended.”
“There is a collective shout of joy among Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world right now,” added Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “While we have prospered in many ways as individuals and congregations using technology to bring us together, nothing can adequately replace being together in person. We have longed for this moment for the better part of two years.”
Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Information on attending locally is available at www.jw.org.