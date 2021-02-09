Jessie’s Closet Foster Child Resource Center has announced a major remodeling project, and in preparation, Jessie’s Treasures Thrift Shop needs to sell all of its inventory. The shop will be holding a yard sale on Friday and Saturday.
Ask one of the team members at the Resource Center what makes for a good day, and they will explain that any day when someone takes the opportunity to help a foster child through the organization is a great day.
Whether telling the story about how to help foster children or selling items through the group’s thrift store can be a highlight.
“As one of the founders of Jessie’s Closet, I have a passion for what we are doing to help these kids and their families,” said Karen Liles, the center’s manager. “I have many fond memories of children holding an item close to their hearts and expressing joy over a new outfit or toy.”
When the center was founded back in 2013, it was just an unused space at Desert Grace Community Church of the Nazarene in the Foothills. Liles and a team from the church repaired, painted, and created what they described as a “children’s boutique” with high quality new and used clothing on actual retail store racks. The biggest difference was that every item was only $1.
“Foster parents receive a very small stipend from the state to provide for clothing needs for children,” explained Clint Augustyn, who serves as the president of Jessie’s Closet and is the pastor of Desert Grace. “As a former licensed foster parent, I was excited to be a part of the team that launched Jessie’s Closet and proud of what we have accomplished in the seven years of helping families clothe the kids who are in state care.”
Those seven years have seen a lot of growth for the organization. Back in February 2018, the Resource Center moved from its space at the church to its own facility on Avenue A. The building that formerly housed Green Valley Pools has been a great home.
“Moving has enabled us to help many more foster parents than we were able to reach at the church,” according to Liles. “And with more space and visibility, we have been able to add more services, including the Christmas giving tree that has become an annual tradition.”
Augustyn added: “The community has really supported us and our work for the children here, generously giving donations and shopping the thrift store to help make it all possible.”
The group recently negotiated a lease renewal to stay at the location for another five years. This news makes Liles smile and explain: “One of the most exciting aspects of the lease renewal is knowing that we will have a place to call home for a longer term, but I am also looking forward to many great improvements.”
Plans for remodeling include lighting upgrades, a new ADA-accessible restroom, warehouse improvements, and removing some former offices to expand the space on the main sales floor.
“New storefront windows and flooring will make the experience even more what we envisioned since the beginning for our foster kids,” Augustyn said. “But it also means that we have a great deal of work to do while construction takes place.”
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY YARD SALE
To help make way for improvements, the thrift shop will be selling all of its inventory at half price for the next two weeks. Augustyn mentioned that Jessie’s Treasures Thrift Shop does not typically offer discounted sales because they work to price all of the items fairly.
“Our biggest bargain during the sale will be adult clothing, as we will be having a ‘yard sale’ event Feb. 12-13 to help make room in the warehouse,” he added.
Volunteers are greatly needed during this transition and beyond. Additionally, financial donations are being accepted through jessiescloset.org or in person at Jessie’s Closet Foster Child Resource Center at 2301 S. Avenue A in Yuma. The Center is a Qualified Foster Care Charitable Organization in the State of Arizona, allowing for a tax credit for many cash donors who are Arizona residents.
For more information about Jessie’s Closet, please contact the center at 928-769-4004.