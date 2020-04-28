A California man who was jet skiing on the Colorado River over the weekend was killed when he collided with a boat, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
YCSO spokesman Lt. Sam Pavlak said the incident happened on Saturday, north of Martinez Lake. The jet skier has been identified as 20-year-old Tristen Hayes of Lakeside, in San Diego County.
Pavlak said the initial investigation revealed that the boat and Hayes were traveling south along the river parallel to each other when Hayes, for unknown reasons, veered into the boat’s path.
“There were multiple witnesses and they all pretty much said the same thing,” Pavlak said.
Hayes sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. It is currently unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the collision.
Pavlak added that the case is pending further investigation and as such, no enforcement action has been taken.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Or, visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.