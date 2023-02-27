As names were read out in the Gila Ridge High School auditorium, applause and encouraging cheers regularly broke out. The evening of Feb. 16 was an exciting one for Yuma County’s youngest scientists and their families attending the Yuma County Science and Engineering Expo (YCSEE) awards ceremony.

Most particularly, the ceremony was thrilling for Harvest Preparatory Academy Eagles, who took home all the special awards of the evening. For his Botany project, Kyle Wooten was awarded Best of Elementary. For their Earth and Environmental Science project, Adriel Magana and Brandon Miranda were awarded Best of Middle School. For her Health, Medicine and Microbiology project, Diana Navarro was awarded Best of High School. And for her Earth and Environmental Science project, Jimena Uribe Lin was awarded Champion.

