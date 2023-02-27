As names were read out in the Gila Ridge High School auditorium, applause and encouraging cheers regularly broke out. The evening of Feb. 16 was an exciting one for Yuma County’s youngest scientists and their families attending the Yuma County Science and Engineering Expo (YCSEE) awards ceremony.
Most particularly, the ceremony was thrilling for Harvest Preparatory Academy Eagles, who took home all the special awards of the evening. For his Botany project, Kyle Wooten was awarded Best of Elementary. For their Earth and Environmental Science project, Adriel Magana and Brandon Miranda were awarded Best of Middle School. For her Health, Medicine and Microbiology project, Diana Navarro was awarded Best of High School. And for her Earth and Environmental Science project, Jimena Uribe Lin was awarded Champion.
Exuberant exclamations could be heard as HPA students went up the stage to accept their medals, trophies and checks. And when the ceremony was over, they gathered with faculty and staff smiling for pictures with a sign that read “Go Eagles!”
“It feels so great,” said Alfred Santos, a biology and earth science teacher at HPA. “The students had been working really hard after school for the past seven months and they’ve been really dedicated doing their projects. And I feel like if you want to be successful in science, it has to come from within. And I feel like these students have the passion from within. They’ve been doing everything that they can do to make their project the best project they can have.
“I’m very proud of the students because they spent a lot of time, a lot of effort, even tears and sweat because sometimes the experiments don’t go well the way we planned it so we have to do it again. But I think it’s all about perseverance and dedication. Every year we keep our game up.”
Santos explained that the students participate in a research club after school and that’s where they discuss their interests. He also asks them to look into the current issues that need to be solved right now “because that’s what science is about. It’s about solving problems.”
This year’s champion winner decided to focus her project on the issue of ocean acidification.
“I discussed it with my research advisor, Mr. Alfred Santos, and he first just said the topic as a variety but then as soon as I heard it, I knew it was the topic I wanted to do because I love the ocean and I’m really interested in saving marine life so I knew it was the one for me,” said champion Jimena Uribe Lin.
Uribe Lin’s project is titled “A Novel Approach on Mitigating Ocean Acidification by Enhancing the Photosynthesis Rate of Macroalgae Ulva lactuca.” For the project she used Ulva lactuca, or sea lettuce, because it has the capacity to enhance the rate of photosynthesis. She used five different treatments in little jars containing the macroalgae and pigments to enhance photosynthesis and compared them to a control that didn’t have pigmentation.
“Mostly this was because I wanted to save coral reefs because the ocean acidification kills them, like it dries them out and a lot of animals are affected by them,” she explained. “Also, plants need coral reefs to survive and to keep growing. So I guess it will just be really helpful to the marine life. Like if we take it to a larger scale because there’s actually a prediction that it says that if we don’t do anything about it, the pH is gonna go down and everything will just be horrible. And we depend a lot on oceans too, for like food and there’s a lot of jobs on the ocean. We depend a lot economically and environmentally.”
During her interview with the Sun, one of the judges from the in-person interviews interrupted to let Uribe Lin know just how impressed he was by her: “We wrote on the final grade that we handed to the end judges that you were punching way above your weight. Congratulations.”
Although Uribe Lin is interested in studying English and becoming a writer, she’s very appreciative of the experience she had participating in the expo and also finds science very fun. Since she’s currently a senior at Harvest Prep, she plans to attend the University of Arizona and join the honors program. The UArizona scholarship awarded to her that night was a very bright bonus.
“Obviously, I knew what I was getting myself into with all of the stress and the preparation that I needed but now I can see it’s worth it, so worth it,” she smiled. “Thanks to my people who helped me, my research club, my teachers, everything because this could not have been possible without them. I really appreciate all their help throughout this whole journey.”
Santos added that the journey isn’t over for the students either. During President’s Day weekend, he had 25 students present at the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium in Phoenix so that they could share their findings with the scientific community at large. Since their projects hope to address current issues, these possible solutions are able to be shared through opportunities like the symposium.
“I’m an advocate of students that are underrepresented in the field of STEM and research and one of them are the Latino group,” Santos said. “And I realized since I’ve been teaching here in Yuma that it’s not that the students don’t really have any interest in science and engineering, they just didn’t have the opportunity to experience it.
“That was my goal – let my students experience science and let them decide whether they actually like it or not. I actually found out that a lot of students actually are really good at science and engineering. And like last year, I have taken like three students to the International Science and Engineering Fair. And I have to say, telling me that they didn’t realize that they were able to go that far and they will be able to meet like Latino scientists – that’s like kind of a fulfilling feeling for me, opening their eyes. The world is so big, it will be on Yuma. They can make a big difference using science.”
Overall, YCSEE saw substantial support from the community. In early January, the expo was seeking volunteer judges and sponsors. By the time the first round of judging rolled around, the expo had enough judges for each to only judge about six projects.
For the second round of judging, the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY), lent its office to serve as a space for the in-person interviews. Volunteer judges from the community and organizations like the University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University and Yuma Regional Medical Center also assisted in assessing Yuma’s young scientists.
JV Smith Companies, Trax International, Geotechnical Testing Services, Inc., Yuma Regional Medical Center Institutional Research, University of Arizona Yuma, Northern Arizona University Yuma, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Barkley Seed Incorporated and C & M Water Systems were the expo’s key sponsors. And sponsorship recognition was also given to Reliable Auto Parts, the Hodges Family, Michael Sabbath, the Chang Family and the McCullough Family.
Because of sponsors, first-place winners received $100, second-place winners received $50 and third-place winners received $25. Special award winners received additional funds and both Best of High School and Champion received scholarships to the University of Arizona – a reflection of the university’s longtime partnership with YCSEE, courtesy of Dr. Tanya Hodges.
“You not only won an award at your school science fair but you impressed the judges at the in-person interviews,” said YCSEE Coordinator Kaitlin McGill, addressing the audience at the ceremony. “You all have amazing projects. Parents, I want to thank you for all your support and efforts that you put into supporting your child with their science fair project. We all know that there must have been some late nights and maybe even last-minute trips to the store. I would also like to thank the judges and the sponsors. This fair would not have been possible without you.”