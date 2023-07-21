PHOENIX – Thinking of quitting your job?

New state economic figures suggest the timing to find better employment may never be better.

Unemployment rates

Area June 2023 May 2023 June 2022
Ariz. (seas adj) 3.5% 3.4% 3.8%
Ariz. 4.4% 3.6% 4.3%
U.S. (seas adj) 3.6% 3.7% 3.6%
Yuma 14.3% 12.3% 14.2%
Apache 8.8% 7.0% 8.8%
Cochise 5.1% 4.3% 4.9%
Coconino 4.8% 3.7% 4.8%
Gila 4.9% 4.1% 4.2%
Graham 4.5% 3.6% 4.2%
Greenlee 3.3% 2.5% 3.2%
La Paz 5.5% 4.9% 5.7%
Maricopa 3.9% 3.2% 3.7%
Mohave 4.7% 4.2% 4.9%
Navajo 6.4% 5.1% 6.0%
Pima 4.4% 3.6% 4.3%
Pinal 4.6% 3.9% 4.4%
Santa Cruz 7.3% 5.9% 7.0%
Yavapai 4.2% 3.4% 4.0%

