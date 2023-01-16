John Morales, former longtime executive director of the Yuma Private Industry Council, died Jan. 5 at the age of 78.
He died at home after a long illness surrounded by his family, his wife Amanda said. They would have been married 32 years this month.
Amanda would like her husband to be remembered for his generosity with his time and his involvement in the community.
“He was involved in everything. He was an integral part of the YPIC. He grew that into a wonderful program,” she noted, adding that he helped hundreds, if not thousands, of people.
The YPIC mission is to “open doors between employers and job seekers.” The private nonprofit organization helps area residents gain the skills they need to find jobs and recruits workers for the area employers.
“He was always passionate about people, about fairness. I had worked in job training for many years. That was what brought us together. I admired him from afar because he was so passionate about it,” Amanda recalled.
“He was very strong, but never mean. He was very tactful, very caring. The man was dedicated,” she added.
Morales enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Together they shared four children from previous relationships and four grandchildren.
“They were very dear to him,” she said. “He was a wonderful man. As a husband, I couldn’t have asked for anything better, as a father, with all his relatives and mine. He was a very very caring man and would do anything for anybody, whatever he could do.”
A 2011 story in the Yuma Sun profiled his life and achievements. According to the article, in his last year in college, Morales was afraid he wouldn’t be able to get a job in education because, as he was told, schools didn’t need history majors as teachers.
Then a new school opened in his hometown of Yuma and hired Morales. In the years to come, he went from the classroom to the upper levels of state government and then back to Yuma as head of a job training and placement agency.
For more than two decades, the former college student who once worried about his job prospects helped others in Yuma County fulfill theirs.
“It’s been a great ride,” Morales said at that time, reflecting on his career. “I feel blessed.”
Morales, whose parents immigrated as children from Mexico to Somerton in the first half of the 20th century, grew up in Yuma. He graduated from high school and went to Arizona State University, where he majored in history and minored in geography with the idea of being a teacher.
In that era, he recalled, the priority of schools was hiring teachers for English, math and the sciences.
“I have no chance. I’m going to be unemployed the rest of my life,” he recalled thinking.
But at the time, Woodard Junior High School was under construction and then-Yuma Elementary School Superintendent Pete Woodard – for whom the school was named – was looking for teachers for the new school. Woodard knew Morales was studying toward a career in education and offered him a job as a social studies teacher.
“I thought I had died and gone to heaven,” Morales told the Yuma Sun
His years in the classroom “were a great learning experience,” but he found a new passion after taking part in a Ford Foundation program that developed Hispanic leaders in rural areas of the Southwest. The program exposed him to the roles of a range of government agencies and nonprofit organizations and led him to a career in public service.
He served in various state-funded economic development and job training programs in the 1970s and 1980s during the administrations of Democratic governors Raul Castro and Bruce Babbitt. He ultimately rose to become director of buildings and grounds, a position in which he oversaw maintenance of state government’s facilities.
He lost that position in 1987 when Republican Gov. Evan Mecham came to office and brought in his own team of administrators. But a new opportunity arose when the position of Yuma County director of the Job Training Partnership Act opened.
The program was supported with federal funds and administered by the county, and the Board of Supervisors named Morales to the position in 1988. The program later became the YPIC.
“I believe it’s the best move I’ve ever made professionally,” he said. “I think this was destined for me.”
Valle del Sol, a Phoenix-based social service agency, recognized Morales’ efforts as executive director of YPIC and his contributions to education with a Profiles of Success Award in 2011.
Honoring Morales in the category of exemplary leadership, Valle del Sol cited not only his efforts in workforce development, but his participation in the Arizona Education Commitment, a statewide initiative that sought to strengthen the education system to bring about economic prosperity, as well as his past service on the Governor’s P-20 Education Council.
He was also recognized for his work with Valle del Sol in bringing a Latino leadership development program to Yuma County.
“John’s reputation is beyond reproach as he seeks to be a positive force in making the lives of the unemployed better,” Valle del Sol stated.
The organization also highlighted that during an economic downturn with a high unemployment rate in Yuma County, “John persistently looks for partnerships and opportunities for collaboration with local organizations, educational institutions, and other nonprofits.”
“John Morales’ positive impact is on Yuma County’s families who have been hurt by the pain of unemployment and in developing the next generation of leaders,” Valle Del Sol added.
Under his leadership, the National Association of Workforce Boards presented a national award to YPIC for its impact on people’s lives. Morales also received the inaugural Workforce Development Professional of the Year Award in 2006 from the Arizona Association for Economic Development.
Morales served as YPIC director until 2018 when he retired with plans to consult. However, he suffered a series of strokes, which affected his health and plans.
However, Amanda noted, Morales never lost his sense of humor. Consequently, his family hopes his Celebration of Life will be uplifting.
“No sad music,” Amanda said.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, a rosary service will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 505 S. Avenue B.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Career Center, 300 S 13th Ave.
“It’s a celebration of life, not death. We want people to remember him fondly, with jokes, and say, ‘Yeah that was the John I knew,’” Amanda said.