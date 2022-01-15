In addition to finding a stash of weapons in Yuma on Monday night, El Centro Border Patrol agents also arrested five U.S. citizens and apprehended a large group of migrants.
The incident happened at approximately 6:10 p.m., when Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector Intelligence Unit observed a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe exhibiting signs consistent with human smuggling, as it drove through a subdivision in Yuma.
Agents watched as the vehicle stopped momentarily in an industrial rail yard, an area known to be used by migrants who board freight trains in an attempt to get further into the country without being detected.
Eventually agents lost sight of the vehicle, but when they searched the immediate area, they found 13 migrants hiding near the train tracks.
The vehicle was relocated a short time later and agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on it. The driver, however, refused to stop and fled the scene. Agents did not pursue the vehicle.
About an hour later at 7:20 p.m., agents were able to locate the vehicle at a house in Yuma that was known to be used in human smuggling operations.
While at the location, agents saw four individuals come out the house and start walking towards a Honda Accord that was parked at the residence.
In order to prevent the four individuals from leaving the property, agents identified themselves and detained them for further questioning.
Through interviews, agents were able to determine that all four individuals were U.S. citizens, with one of them actually living at the residence.
When agents searched the residence, they found three more individuals inside the house: a U.S. citizen, a Mexican national with a Border Crossing Card and one migrant.
Agents also found and seized multiple semi-automatic weapons that included an AK-47, two semi-automatic AR-15 rifles, a 12-gauge pump action shotgun, a Glock pistol conversion kit, several magazines and ammunition inside the house.
All individuals were arrested and transported to the Calexico Border Patrol Station to be processed accordingly.
