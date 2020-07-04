School board member is another title now worn by Howie Jorajuria, a Yuma County native and commercial loan officer for 1st Bank Yuma.
Appointed Wednesday by Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree, Jorajuria fills a vacant seat on the Mohawk Valley School District governing board that belonged to former board member Carole Henry before her recent move outside of the district. Jorajuria will be officially sworn into the position preceding the board’s regular meeting Tuesday evening.
“I grew up in the community, I went to Mohawk Valley School from kindergarten through eighth grade, I know the leadership team and some of the board members and when they reached out to let me know there was an open position, I thought it was a really good time to join as a board member,” Jorjuria said. “There’s a lot of opportunity to make a difference.”
While he moved to Tucson after finishing his education at Northern Arizona University, Jorajuria said Yuma County has always been “home” for him and “very quickly” drew him back around 2012.
As he settles into his new role as a school board member, Jorajuria said his aspiration is to learn as much as he can along the way.
“This will be my first position as a board member in a school district, and I’m not naive to think there won’t be a learning curve,” he said. “I hope to develop a good relationship with the other board members and continue the great legacy that Mohawk Valley School has created over the years.”
As his term concludes in December, Jorajuria said he plans to “move forward” in adding his name to the school board election ballot this fall.