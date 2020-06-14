Jorge Lozano serving as acting Somerton city administrator

SOMERTON – Jorge Lozano will serve as acting city administrator in Somerton while the city continues recruiting candidates to fill the post permanently.
Lozano is filling in for Ian McGaughey, who is stepping down as city administrator to assume the newly created post of Yuma County assistant administrator.
Lozano is dividing his time between his new assignment and his existing responsibilities as Somerton’s city attorney and human resources director.
“I’m here to do my part so that all the functions of the city move forward,” Lozano said. “I will help (finalize) the budget (for fiscal 2020-21) so the city can continue providing services.”
He said he has no plans to seek the administrator post permanently.
Mayor Gerardo Anaya said he and the city council are confident City Hall is in good hands while the search for a new administrator continues.
“We feel at ease because we have very good department heads and employees, and because Ian did a very good job and is leaving an organization better than when he found it. That allows us to take our time and choose someone who fits the vision we have for the city.”
As of June 8, the city had received 108 applications for the post, some from candidates from Somerton and the Yuma area but some from as far away as Alaska.
The field of candidates is expected to be narrowed to 20, of whom some will be selected by the city council for preliminary interviews to choose finalists for the post.