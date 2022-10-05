Yuma County Administrator Ian McGaughey has appointed Public Works Director Joshua Scott as deputy county administrator. Scott will begin his new role on Oct. 17.
Scott will partner with the county administrator in providing executive level management to assigned departments, programs and projects, as well as conducting research and advising McGaughey on the county’s strategic and operational activities and future needs.
“Josh’s unique skill set and experience will complement me well, enabling us to facilitate first-rate administration of county departments and initiatives,” McGaughey said. “During his five years as public works director, Josh has had a positive impact running his 80-person department, benefiting the entire organization.”
Key areas of opportunity that McGaughey will be a part of include strategic planning, fiscal sustainability, continuous improvement and the coordination of major projects.
“I am humbled by the confidence the county administrator has expressed in my ability to serve Yuma County residents. Yuma County is my home, and I’m honored to serve the residents here upholding our non-negotiable values of integrity, commitment and dedicated service,” Scott said.
“I’m excited to work with everyone in this new position,” he added.
The appointment of Scott follows a nationwide recruitment conducted by the county’s Human Resources Department.
Scott brings 13 years of government experience over a 20-year professional career to the position, including having served four years as city engineer for the City of Yuma.
He has a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder and is a registered professional civil engineer.