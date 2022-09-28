PHOENIX – A federal judge has blocked the state from enforcing a new law that he said could inadvertently make felons out of volunteers who register people to vote.

In a 22-page order, Judge Murray Snow said the provision in SB 1260, approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled legislature, is so poorly written that anyone reading it would not know what is – and is not – legal. And that, he said, makes it unconstitutionally too vague to be on the books.

