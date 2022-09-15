A Yuma County Superior Court judge granted a defense request to continue Wednesday’s hearing for the man who allegedly shot another person several times in the desert near Gadsden. However, the judge said it will be the last time.
Judge Davis Haws scheduled Abelarde Valenzuela Conde’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2. Then, Haws informed Conde’s attorney that he expects to either set a trial date or conduct a change-of-plea.
Conde has been charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being represented by attorney Cid Kallen of the Territorial Law firm.
He appeared at the hearing out of custody after previously being released on his own recognizance.
Kallen explained that he still has some interviews to conduct and that he has been offered an informal plea deal but has not received anything in writing yet.
Prosecutor Mary White of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office added that she too was still in the process of interviewing witnesses.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the vicinity of County 19th Street and Avenue D at approximately 8 p.m. March 20 for a report of a physical altercation.
Upon their arrival, deputies discovered evidence suggesting the altercation had escalated into a shooting, although no one involved in the incident was on scene.
The victim, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was already being taken to the Somerton Police Department.
He was subsequently transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance.
YCSO’s Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
In speaking with witnesses, investigators were able to locate and detain Conde, who had been identified as a suspect in the shooting.
He was later arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail.