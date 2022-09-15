A Yuma County Superior Court judge granted a defense request to continue Wednesday’s hearing for the man who allegedly shot another person several times in the desert near Gadsden. However, the judge said it will be the last time.

Judge Davis Haws scheduled Abelarde Valenzuela Conde’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2. Then, Haws informed Conde’s attorney that he expects to either set a trial date or conduct a change-of-plea.

