PHOENIX – A federal judge could decide as early as today, Oct. 26, whether to restrict the activities of those watching ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County.

“Expediting the case is essential since voting is happening in Arizona right now,’’ Judge Michael Liburdi said at a Tuesday hearing. And that voting, he noted, includes people filling out their early ballots and seeking to deposit them in one of two official county drop boxes – the places that attorney David Fox told him are currently being monitored by members of Clean Elections USA.

