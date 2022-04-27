The Yuma County Superior Court judge presiding over the murder trial for Izak Lucero declared a mistrial Tuesday after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked on all of the charges.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson declared the mistrial shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving a note from the jury indicating that they could not come to an agreement.
The trial began on April 5 and the jury deliberated less than a day after getting the case.
Lucero, who is represented by attorney Wm Michael Smith, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Luis Delgado, who was shot multiple times at the Econo Lodge Motel nearly two years ago.
He was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of dangerous drugs.
Prosecutor Meaghan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office added that the state intends to retry the case.
Since Smith was appointed by the court to represent Lucero for the trial, Nelson asked him if he planned to continue representing him now that the case will likely continue.
Smith responded by saying, “I don’t know yet. I don’t want to abandon my client.”
After thanking the jury, Nelson scheduled a new trial setting hearing for 8:30 a.m. on May 5.
Lucero remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
At approximately 10:48 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Econo Lodge Motel at 2151 S. 4th Ave.
Upon arrival, officers located a man, now known to be Delgadillo, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, who had been shot once, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Lucero was arrested the following week after Yuma police were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a car occupied by three individuals.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1400 block of South 41st Avenue and all three occupants fled from the area on foot. All three were apprehended with the assistance of Yuma Sector Border Patrol.
