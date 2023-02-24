The jury in the trial of a man accused of sexually abusing three female juveniles could not reach a unanimous verdict on six of the charges against him, so a Yuma County Superior Court judge declared a mistrial on Thursday.

Roberto Garcia had been charged with three counts each of aggravated assault of a minor and sexual abuse and two counts of molestation of a child. He faced a combined 82-1/2 years if convicted of all eight charges.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you