A Yuma County Superior Court judge has denied a request for a pretrial release for a woman indicted for allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual activity with a juvenile male.
Attorney Cid Kallen made the request on behalf of his client 25-year-old Makaila Yablonski during a conditions of release hearing held Thursday morning.
Kallen asked that she either be released on her own recognizance or under the supervision of pretrial services, adding that her father was present and was willing to be a third-party custodian.
Yablonski, who is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond, has been charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Kallen informed the court that Yablonski should not be considered a flight risk because has no prior criminal record, was a lifelong resident of Yuma and has many family members living within the community.
He added that by statute, the offenses that Yablonski has been charged with are probation-eligible offenses.
Prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office opposed Kallen’s requests, calling Yablonski a danger to the community and the victim.
She stated that in addition to having sex with at least one of the victims, she also allegedly beat him with a whip or riding crop, and allegedly had a pattern of luring male juveniles to volunteer to work for her on the horse farm she owned.
No charges have been filed in relation to a second male victim in the case.
A victim who was present at the hearing also addressed the court when given the opportunity to speak.
He said that Yablonski was his best friend and that he was not forced to work for her, that it was his choice. He also asked that the no-contact order that was issued in the case be rescinded.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson denied Kallen’s request saying, “the court believes the bond is appropriate as currently set.”
Nelson also scheduled Yablonski’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8.
Yablonski was taken into custody at 1:52 p.m. July 18 at her home in the 3500 Block of East County 17 ½ Street and later booked into the Yuma County jail.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began as an assault, which then led to the discovery of a sexual offense.
Two 17-year-old male juveniles were identified as the victims.