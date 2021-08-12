Roberto Garcia, who was employed as a civilian front gate guard at Yuma Proving Ground, will remain in custody after a Yuma County Superior Court judge on Tuesday denied a defense request to have his release conditions modified.
Garcia, who is being represented by attorney Robert Treblicock, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, was arrested in July for allegedly sexually abusing three female juveniles.
He has been charged with eight felony offenses including; molestation of a child, attempted molestation of a child, attempted sexual abuse, and two counts of sexual abuse.
The three other offenses are aggravated assault with sexual motivation. All of the victims are under the age of 12.
During the hearing, Treblicock argued that his client is presumed innocent of the allegations against him and that the $100,000 cash-only bond is excessively high.
As such, he requested that Garcia be released on his own recognizance and placed under the supervision of pretrial services, or at the very least, the bond be lowered.
Treblicock further stated that his client, who is a combat veteran who was honorably discharged from the U.S. military, has no prior criminal history and grew up in Yuma.
If released, Garcia would live with his parents instead of YPG where he previously resided and therefore would have any contact with any of the victims.
The prosecutor assigned to the case, when asked by the court, said he opposed any modifications being made to Garcia’s conditions of release, adding that he sought out all three victims and that he faces significant time in prison if convicted.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey ultimately denied the defense’s request, saying he thought the bond should be higher.
“I disagree,” Kinsey said. “If anything it should be increased.”
Garcia’s next court date was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 31. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on the previously set $100,000 cash-only bond.
