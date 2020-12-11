A Yuma County Superior Court Judge has denied a defense request to reduce the bond of the 21-year-old man charged in connection to last month’s murder of an Oregon woman, whose body was found in a grove.
The murder happened at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Nov. 3, with Yuma police officers responding to the area of Avenue 1E and East 88th Street after receiving a report of a dead person.
Upon their arrival on scene, officers located the body of an unidentified female, who was described at the time as being Anglo or Hispanic, 20 to 30 years of age, with brown hair that had red or pink highlights.
She was identified two days later, on Nov. 5., as 22-year-old Kirstion Fish. Jorge Aguilar was arrested the following day at 4:56 a.m. in connection to the murder.
He was charged with one count of first-degree murder per domestic violence on Nov. 10 in South County Justice Court and ordered held on a $500,000 cash-only bond,
Attorney Ray Hannah of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office, who is representing Aguilar, argued that his client’s bond should be reduced to an amount that his family might be able to post.
He added that he understood the nature of the charges against his client but his client has no previous criminal record and is entitled to the presumption of innocence,
Prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, however, informed the court her office objects to any reduction in bond and provided some details about the case.
She said that Aguilar and Fish had met several years ago in Phoenix and had an on-again and off-again relationship.
During that time she had borrowed money from Aguilar. However, their relationship ended when she moved back home to Oregon, without ever repaying him.
During a trip back to Phoenix to visit a friend, Aguilar convinced Fish to spend some of her time in Yuma and drove there to pick her up.
“When police questioned Aguilar about the murder, he told them that he planned on killing her before he made it to Gila Bend because he thought she was never going to pay him back,” Gallagher said.
On the day of the murder, she continued, Aguilar drove Fish to the grove where her body was found, telling her he wanted to show her a tree that appeared to be smiling when the moon was shining on it.
“He said he wanted her to see one last happy thing before she died,” Gallagher said.
The murder occurred a short time later.
“When she got out of the car, (Aguilar) pulled a gun on her,” Gallagher said. “He told her to turn away and not to look, then shot her.”
Yuma police also found two sets of footprints and the scene, one of which they say match the work boots Aguilar admitted to wearing at the time and told officers the gun he used was in his car.
Fish’s father also spoke telephonically during the hearing, pleading with the court not to reduce Aguilar’s bond.
“This guy does not belong on the streets,” he said of Aguilar. “He is a monster and took an innocent life.”
After hearing from all parties involved, Judge Nelson denied the defenses request for a bond reduction, saying that given the circumstance he felt it was appropriate as set
