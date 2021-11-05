The next court date has been set for the 35-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted three patients at Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he had been employed.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, Judge Roger Nelson informed Phoenix attorney Kristopher Califano that he has signed the defense’s motion designating the case as being complex.
Califano, who appeared at the hearing via telephone, represents Jose Arias, who has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual abuse and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
A prosecutor from the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, who was present for the hearing, said his office did not file a response to the motion because it does not believe the case is complex.
He added, however, that his office does not object to the ruling.
Nelson scheduled Arias’ next court hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 16.
A complex case designation adds 90 to 120 days (depending on if the defendant is in custody or out of custody) to the total maximum amount of time that the prosecutor has to bring the case to trial.
Normally the prosecution has 150 days from the time of the arraignment to take a case to trial.
Yuma police arrested Arias in August following an investigation that he allegedly sexually assaulted and abused three adult male patients at the hospital between December 2020 and August 2021.