Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 68-year-old woman last year was continued at the request of his defense attorney.
In asking for the continuance, Theodore Abrams of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office explained to the court that his client has been offered a new plea agreement and that he needs time to discuss it with him and make a counter proposal to the prosecution.
Abrams represents Eric Thompson, who has been charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, granted Abram’s request and scheduled Thompson’s next court appearance for March 25 at 8:30 a.m. for a change-of-plea or trial setting hearing.
A family member of the victim also addressed the court during the hearing, saying that her family is still deeply grieving over the loss and that she is angry that Thompson has shown no remorse for what he had done.
She also said that Thompson did not stop to render aid at the scene or turn himself in after he realized he had killed someone.
She also accused him of being high on marijuana and talking on his cellphone at the time.
However, prosecutor Mary White of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office explained to the court that there was no evidence of those accusations, which is why the case was charged the way it was.
Thompson was arrested at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2020, on a warrant by the Yuma Police Department Traffic Unit and Investigation Division in the 6100 block of East 42nd Street.
According to Yuma police, on July 29, 2020, at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Avenue 6E in reference to a “man down” call.
The initial investigation revealed a 68-year-old female had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim, who was found on the side of the road, was pronounced dead on scene.
Officers found the vehicle that was involved the following month, Aug. 5, thanks to tips from the community which YPD received through both the 78-Crime line and direct calls made to the department.
