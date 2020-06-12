A Yuma County Superior Court Judge granted a continuance Thursday in the case of a man who allegedly drove away from a fatal motorcycle crash without waiting for police to arrive.
Antonio Lopez Nunez, who is out of custody under the supervision of pre-trial services, has been charged with one felony count of failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury or death in the Jan. 12 hit-and-run death of 40-year-old Michael Guinn.
Nunez has entered a plea of not guilty to the charge.
In updating the court on the status of the case, attorney Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office said a motion to remand the case, along with the prosecution’s response has been filed, but no decision has been made yet.
Parks, who represents Nunez, also asked for a continuance, saying the prosecution has filed a motion to have his client undergo an eye exam and he would like time to write a response to it.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, granted Park’s request for a continuance and scheduled Nunez’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on July 2.
Nelson also stated that he will issue a ruling on the motion to remand prior to Nunez’s next hearing.
Michael‘s brother, Bruce Guinn, spoke at the hearing, asking that Nunez be taken into custody.
“This defendant gets to go home every night to see his family and I will never get to see my baby brother again,” Guinn said, “He left my brother for dead in the road like a piece of trash.”
Guinn further stated that Nunez has had other cases in court in which warrants were issued for his arrest for failure to appear.
He also added that Nunez was possibly drinking prior to the crash that killed his brother.
“The family of the decedent has been spreading that rumor on social media,” Parks replied. “(Nunez’s) boss has confirmed he was working the night of the incident.”
Nelson told Guinn that he would allow Nunez to remain out of custody, but assured him that if he does not show up for any of his hearings he would issue a warrant for his arrest.
According to Yuma police, the hit-and-run crash happened at about 6:53 p.m., on Jan. 12, with officers responding to the 7000 block of East 32nd Street.
The initial investigation revealed that a black motorcycle being ridden by Michael Guinn crashed while traveling westbound on 32nd Street. Guinn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon further investigation, however, the YPD Traffic Unit has determined Guinn’s motorcycle had been struck by another vehicle. The offending vehicle fled the scene, but with the parts obtained during the investigation, it has been determined that the vehicle is a 2004-2012 Chevy Malibu.
The following day, at about 4:34 p.m., a 28-year-old male, now known to be Nunez, came into the Yuma Police Department and admitted to being the driver who struck the motorcycle that Guinn was riding.
The vehicle he was driving was a Chevy Malibu.