A Superior Court judge on Thursday granted a request for a new attorney from one of the two suspects charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting.
In asking to withdraw from the case, attorney Paul Abbatte, who represents Gabriel Aragon, explained that his client is no longer cooperating with him.
He added that Aragon even refused to see him during a recent jail visit.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson ultimately granted Aragon’s request and ordered the case be sent to the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office for appointment of a new public defender.
He then scheduled Aragon’s next court hearing for 8:30 a.m. on April 7.
Aragon has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft, and theft of means of transportation in the death of 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo.
He has also been charged with hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal damage and remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
On March 8, 2019, at 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 W. 8th St. in Yuma in reference to a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island. The victim, who was later identified as Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Anthony Guillen, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has also been charged in connection to the case.
