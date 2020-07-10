A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Thursday issued an order to show cause to explain why the defendant was not present for his hearing.
Mike Galvan, 23, is charged in connection to setting his own apartment on fire in March.
Galvan’s attorney, Josh Cordova, said he was told on Wednesday by his client’s mother that Galvan has been admitted to a treatment center in Tempe.
Because he has not had the opportunity to verify the information, Cordova requested a short continuance in order to get the documentation necessary to provide proof to the court and waive his client’s appearance.
While Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson eventually granted Cordova’s request, he also reminded him that his client did not show up for his previous hearing either.
Galvan has been charged with two felony offenses, which are arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage. His next hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on July 16.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 12:20 p.m. on March 29, a suspicious fire was reported in an apartment located in the 100 block of East 23rd Street.
Inside the apartment, Yuma firefighters found a couch and a mattress that had been burning. The smoldering items were removed from the apartment and extinguished outside.
Firefighters made sure the fire had not spread within the apartment or to any of the adjoining units. Damage was contained to the couch and mattress removed from the dwelling, but smoke damage was apparent throughout the interior.
There was no one inside the apartment when firefighters arrived and there were no known injuries.
After the fire was extinguished, the initial investigation revealed that it appeared to have been intentionally set.
Later that same day, at approximately 6:18 p.m., Galvan was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on multiple felony charges, including suspicion of arson, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
Galvan also allegedly admitted he started the fire and that he lived in the apartment.