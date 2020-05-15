A Yuma County Superior Court Judge denied a request on Thursday from 70-year-old Jeffrey Schmidt’s attorney asking that he be released from custody and placed under the supervision of the court’s pre-trial services.
“I don’t think there will be any problems with him showing up for all of his court hearings,” said attorney Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office.
Schmidt has been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the stabbing of a 43-year-old man last month in the trailer park where they both resided.
Parks explained to the court that his client is actually the victim in the case because the man who was stabbed instigated the assault by throwing the bicycle he was riding at Schmidt.
“My client defended himself by using the knife,” Parks said.
Parks added that he visited the trailer park where the incident took place and spoke to the residents there, who told him Schmidt was well-liked and got along with everyone.
“It is a very dangerous trailer park and has gone down since my client bought his property there,” Parks said. “There are two types of people living there, old scared people and young drug runners.”
In arguing against Schmidt’s release, a prosecutor told the court that the victim was stabbed multiple times and that witnesses saw Schmidt laughing afterwards.
The prosecutor also stated that Schmidt told the victim that he was going to die, and Yuma police had to use a canine to subdue him after he refused to come out of his trailer.
While Judge Nelson denied Parks’ request, he did lower the bond from $250,000 to $100,000.
He also scheduled Schmidt’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. June 4, for a comprehensive management conference.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 6:18 p.m. April 13, officers responded to the 200 block of West 8th Street for a report of an aggravated assault.
When officers arrived on scene they found a 43-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening but serious injuries.
The suspect, now identified as Schmidt, was later located in the area and, after a short stand-off, was taken into custody without incident.
There were reports of a verbal altercation prior to the incident, according to Yuma police, who said that Schmidt fled back to his residence, which is in the same trailer park.