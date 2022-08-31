A San Luis man will face a criminal contempt-of-court hearing in September for ignoring a judicial order to have no contact with the victim in the case.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey ordered the hearing Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court against Marcos Rubio Diaz after the victim turned in a letter Diaz had recently allegedly written to her.
“Let me be clear,” Kinsey told Diaz. “I will not tolerate you having any contact with the victim.”
In speaking to the court through an interpreter, the victim said she hopes Diaz is never released from prison and that if she had not fought for her life, she believes he would have killed her.
She added that, according to his letter, Diaz does not express any remorse for what he did to her, nor does he understand the harm he caused her and that she is still recovering from her wounds.
Earlier in the hearing Diaz’s attorney, Jose Padilla of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, asked for a two-to-four-week continuance.
He explained that his client has been offered a plea agreement, but he has not had an opportunity to discuss it with him yet.
After hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Kinsey granted Padilla’s request and scheduled Diaz’s next hearing for 9 a.m. Sept. 20.
The contempt-of-court hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12.
Diaz has been charged with attempted murder, 14 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – per domestic violence, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to cause serious physical injury – per domestic violence, and one count of child or vulnerable adult abuse – per domestic violence.
He has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of harassment – per domestic violence and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
The incident happened in August 2021 at a home in the 1000 block of Washington Lane.
According to San Luis police, when officers arrived on scene, they noticed a broken window at the home and heard a woman yelling.
Officers saw a man inside the residence holding a knife and a woman who had what appeared to be visible knife wounds on her body.
When officers ordered Diaz to drop the knife, he complied with their verbal command and was immediately arrested.
The woman was treated on scene by officers and paramedics from the San Luis Fire Department before being transported by ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further care.