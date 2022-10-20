A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Wednesday postponed a decision on whether to release the man who allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from a female he thought was 17 years old.
The ruling comes a day after another judge ordered that Jacob Ray Williams’ cash-only bond amount be reduced to $25,000.
He has been charged with one felony count of transmitting obscene material to a minor.
During a conditions of release hearing, William’s attorney, Michael Donovan, asked that his client be released on his own recognizance or under the supervision of pretrial services.
He added that although his client had previously been arrested in relation to the offense, the case was declined, and no charges were filed.
He further stated that his client has no previous criminal history and has remained in contact with him.
When asked for an explanation, prosecutor Karolyn Kaczorowski of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office stated that the case needed to be refiled because the charge Williams was arrested on did not meet the elements of the offense he had allegedly committed.
After hearing from both counsel Superior Court Judge David Haws said he was not going to rule on the matter since the victim in the case had not yet been notified about the hearing.
Since he did not have a docket next week, Haws gave Donovan the option of rescheduling the hearing for the following week or reassigning it to another judge who could do it sooner.
Donovan chose to have the hearing reassigned to another judge. In the meantime, Williams’ next court appearance has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 30
According to Yuma police, Williams allegedly began a conversation with a female who he believed to be 17 on a social media app on Oct. 2.
During this conversation he allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from the female and sent a naked picture of himself.
Although the female is of legal age, she told Williams that she was a minor several times, but he persisted.
Williams, when questioned, also allegedly admitted to police that he believed the girl to be under the legal age, which is by law what made the interaction illegal, according to police.
Williams had been employed as a teacher at Tierra Del Sol Elementary School in Somerton and a junior varsity football coach at Yuma High School but has since been terminated from both positions.