A Yuma County Superior Court judge has postponed sentencing until next month for Luis German Juarez, who has been convicted for his role in an incident in which three police officers were shot at with a .45-caliber pistol while they were documenting graffiti on a wall.
Juarez, who was found guilty in May following trial on four counts of assisting a criminal street gang, appeared in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday with his attorney Michael Donovan.
While the jury found him innocent of eight other charges, including three counts of attempted 1st-degree murder, Juarez still faces a combined 32 years in prison.
Donovan, in asking for the postponement, explained to the court that he has not yet received the results of a mental examination his client underwent on Wednesday.
He requested the exam at a previous hearing in order to present to the court mitigating factors that might result in a lesser sentence for his client.
According to court records the purpose of the mental exam was to determine Juarez’s mental condition at the time the offense was committed, or if he was suffering from a mental defect.
The psychologist conducting it was also being asked to ascertain whether Juarez was capable of understanding the wrongfulness of his actions, whether he was able to be rehabilitated, and if not, to recommend the best type of treatment and place for it.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, scheduled Juarez’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. of Sept. 30.
Attorney Robert Trebilcock, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who represents Juarez on a separate and unrelated case, was also present at the hearing and asked that it be rescheduled for the same date and time.
In that case Juarez was due to be sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison for attempted theft of means of transportation, which he pled guilty to in a plea agreement in June.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, the sentence is to be added to the sentence he receives as a result of his conviction in the other case.
Judge Nelson granted the request.
According to Yuma police, the shooting happened in August 2018 in the area of 22nd Street and Madison Avenue, as three officers from the Special Operations Group were at the location documenting graffiti on a wall and collecting evidence.
While there, two male suspects yelled something at the officers from across the street then suddenly started shooting at them.
When officers returned fire, the suspects fled on foot. Both suspects were located and taken into custody.
Also arrested and charged in the case is 17-year-old Kane Xavier Perez, who was sentenced in October 2019 to 10 years in prison for his role in the crime.